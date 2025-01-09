Pickering's war on free speech continues: council meetings move online over 'safety' concerns

One must wonder: is Pickering, Ont., located in the Dominion of Canada — or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea?

Over the past several months, Rebel News has reported on how this city just east of Toronto is constantly attacking freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and freedom of the press.

For example, if someone says something or posts something on social media that is deemed to be negative towards a city councillor, that person shall receive a visit from a bylaw enforcement officer and be served with a notice of… trespass!? No, seriously. Several citizens have received such notices, prohibiting them from venturing on to city properties due to committing the sin of… “wrong thought”?

As well, delegation times have been slashed from 10 minutes to five minutes; there’s no longer a question and answer period; media outlets have to be “approved” by a two-thirds majority (!) of council in order for the journalist to be given permission to cover the meeting; recording meetings on cellphones is now prohibited; and live feed video of council meetings are allegedly being manipulated and censored.

Meanwhile, members of the Durham Regional Police Service are now commonplace fixtures at council meetings, always on standby to remove or even criminally charge those who do not “behave”.

So, what does Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe do for a censorious encore this year?

Well, he has basically “prorogued” city council! Which is to say, all council meetings shall be conducted exclusively online, because it is allegedly “unsafe” to conduct council meetings at city hall! It’s crazy.

Check out our interview with Pickering councillor Lisa Robinson, the lone councillor in this city of 105,000 who is not on Team Tyranny. And yes, Lisa has indeed paid a penalty for being outspoken — namely, she has had nine months of her salary docked for “wrong thought.”

Not even George Orwell could have imagined this.