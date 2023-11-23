Pierre Poilievre embarrasses CP reporter

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre left no stones unturned Thursday after accosting a Canadian Press reporter over her misleading question on the Niagara border explosion.

“Do you think it was responsible for you to call yesterday’s explosion by the Rainbow Bridge checkpoint terrorism when no U.S. or Canadian authorities said that was the case?” asked the reporter.

“The New York Governor also said there was no evidence to suggest terrorism activity [was involved,” she added.

At the time, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul received a briefing on the incident and closely monitored the situation. "At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York," according to a statement posted to social media.

Poilievre replied: “Actually, you’re wrong!”

“Where you are wrong is that CTV reported the Government of Canada was presuming that the incident was terrorism,” he continued. “That’s what I said in my remarks: It was a media report.”

NEW ANGLE: Pierre Poilievre schools a Canadian Press reporter for trying to shame him for citing "media reports" of terrorism as a potential cause of the Niagara explosion in Parliament yesterday.



MORE: https://t.co/nz1pGZVJL8 pic.twitter.com/cXQKwOdWGk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 23, 2023

On Wednesday afternoon, two people died following a car explosion at a border crossing in the Niagara Region, prompting four border points of entry in the area to close.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc called the incident "violent" and said officials were taking it "very seriously" soon after the incident.

"But to speculate on the origin of this particular circumstance, the reasons why this may have happened, is simply not responsible," he added.

According to an unnamed Fox News source within law enforcement, the detonation was believed to be a terror attack on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge, resulting in the deaths of the vehicle's two occupants. At the time, an FBI Terrorism Task Force investigated the explosion, but had yet to confirm the motive.

However, at 3:38 p.m. EST, they walked back their reporting on the vehicle crash. "We told you earlier there was an explosion because there were explosives in the car and now authorities are walking that back," said the publication.

In a statement issued at 9:40 p.m. EST, FBI Buffalo concluded its investigation into the incident, which uncovered no explosive materials or terrorism nexus.

Moments before detonation, the car in question sped down Niagara Street into inspection booths at the crossing. The border checkpoint suffered extensive damage, sending at least one person to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

According to an unnamed law enforcement official briefed on the incident, investigators believed the explosion resulted from the impact of the collision.

The car went airborne and struck a cement pillar, according to the official, but did not uncover explosives at the scene.

“You cited media reports,” said the Canadian Press reporter. Poilievre chuckled: “That’s what I said in the House - there are media reports.”

“And you think that’s the responsible thing to [reference] in your statement [...] calling something terrorism,” she countered.

“But I didn’t,” reiterated Poilievre. “I said there were media reports.”