Pierre Poilievre slams Justin Trudeau's 'borderless, globalist, post-national agenda'

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed Pierre Poilievre's criticism of Justin Trudeau's leadership surrounding Canada's border.

"In nine years, the NDP-Liberals have lost control of our borders, letting guns, drugs, and terrorists threaten our people," said Poilievre.

"Part is incompetence, but part is the radical Liberal agenda, borderless, globalist, post-national agenda," added the Conservative leader.

Justin Trudeau previously stated that Canada is the world's first "postnational state" while speaking to the New York Times about the future of Canada in 2015.

Despite President Trump announcing a pause on imposing tariffs on Canadian exports, Poilievre outlined the harm that the Trudeau Liberals have already created for Canada's border security and domestic trade.

"These interprovincial barriers are destructive. They kill jobs, they drive up consumer prices," he said.

Sheila commented on the Liberals' push for a "Team Canada" approach to Trump's tariff threats despite the harsh crackdown on Freedom Convoy protesters in 2022.

"I have a tough time being told that I need to get on board with the 'Team Canada' approach by people who arrested people for waving flags in the nation's capital," she said.

President Trump emphasized the need for Canada to address its porous border as he threatened steep tariffs on Canadian goods and oil.

Despite the threat of a 25% tariff on Canadian goods and a 10% tariff on oil, President Trump announced yesterday that he is pausing the tariffs on Canada for at least 30 days.