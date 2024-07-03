E-transfer (Canada):

Multinational consulting firm McKinsey, in a release, says it has "teamed up with the World Economic Forum to support healthier workplaces worldwide." McKinsey has been at the centre of a preferential contracting and tender fixing scandal embroiling the Trudeau Liberals.

Larry Brock, CPC MP and former crown prosecutor lays out the potential criminality in the procurement process that favoured McKinsey under the Liberal government. pic.twitter.com/6EAocXGl20 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 29, 2024

The partnership between the two unelected crypto governments is led by the "McKinsey Health Institute" (MHI), which, according to itself, is "an enduring, non-profit-generating entity within the firm. MHI believes that over the next decade, humanity could add as much as 45 billion extra years of higher-quality life, roughly six years per person on average—and substantially more in some countries and populations."

The consultancy firm, now claiming to extend life in a partnership with the bug-eating control freaks at the WEF, helped expedite the early deaths of millions of people.

The WEF published this video in 2018, where they state:

“You will own nothing. And you’ll be happy”.



pic.twitter.com/g18kzC6Ekt — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) November 16, 2022

Between 1999 and 2020, not factoring the darkest despair of the COVID years, 932,000 Americans died of opioid poisoning. Roughly another 100,000 have died each year since.

Latest Canadian data suggests that in 2022 alone, there were 7,328 opioid deaths in Canada. More than 25% of deaths in young people in Canada were opioid related in 2021.

It was the Liberals' favourite consulting firm, McKinsey, which pushed the highly addictive pills on behalf of manufacturers.

In 2021, McKinsey was forced to pay a $573 million agreement with attorneys general in 47 states, the District of Columbia and five territories.

Separate settlements were paid in Washington State for $13 million and in West Virginia for $10 million.

According to the New York Times: "The settlements come after lawsuits unearthed a trove of documents showing how McKinsey worked to drive sales of Purdue Pharma’s OxyContin painkiller amid an opioid crisis in the United States."