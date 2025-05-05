Following public knowledge of Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attended a private 2014 dinner hosted by Andrew at Buckingham Palace.

Shortly after becoming the Bank of England Governor, Carney accepted the invitation to discuss financial issues with industry leaders, reported Juno News. Among the attendees were senior executives from J.P. Morgan, Barclays, and HSBC.

"Mr. Carney was invited by the Duke of York, who brought together figures from a range of financial institutions, such as banks and hedge funds," according to a Bank of England spokesperson on the event.

Prince Andrew's reputation had already suffered due to his close friendship with Epstein before the dinner.

Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein's accuser in a sexual exploitation and trafficking case stemming from her being a minor, has unexpectedly died. Epstein was previously convicted in 2008 for soliciting a minor.

The financier had numerous connections to prominent individuals across various sectors before his arrest on serious charges.

Despite a medical examiner ruling his jail death a suicide, questions and concerns about his demise and offences remain.

Carney's presence at the dinner party has renewed controversy over his ties to Epstein and his associates. The former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England is a prominent figure at elite global forums like the World Economic Forum and Bilderberg.

Amidst his rapid ascent in Canadian politics, some are urging Mark Carney to address his connection with Ghislaine Maxwell for transparency. Carney did not respond to a heckler's demand for clarification at a March campaign event.

Others reacted strongly, with one person calling a Rebel News reporter a "fascist" and another expressing support for Carney while denouncing the media group.

A resurfaced 2013 photo from a UK music festival shows Carney and his wife with BlackRock's vice-chairman and Maxwell, the British socialite later convicted of child sex trafficking.

Carney attended the Wilderness Festival, hosted at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire, the estate of his wife's sister, Lady Tania Rotherwick.

Maxwell and Lady Rotherwick attended the same school, offering a connection. However, scrutiny is increasing over Carney's association with Maxwell years after Epstein's criminal history became known.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida after her 2021 conviction for recruiting and grooming underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.