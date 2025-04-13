PM Carney peddles antisemitic tropes at Calgary rally

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had some things to say about Mark Carney, who said that there's an arms embargo against Israel.

There isn't, and then he said there's a genocide happening in Gaza—and there isn't—and somebody yelled at him.

Carney was talking to a lively crowd in Calgary on Tuesday when, in a moment of silence, a man could be heard shouting: “Mr. Carney! There’s a genocide happening in Palestine!”

Carney quickly responded: “I’m aware. Which is why we have an arms embargo.”

Netanyahu did not take kindly to the Prime Minister’s remarks. “Canada has always sided with civilization. So should Mr. Carney,” he wrote on social media.

“Instead of supporting Israel, a democracy that is fighting a just war with just means against the barbarians of Hamas, he attacks the one and only Jewish state.”

Israel’s Prime Minister urged Carney to backtrack his comment, to no avail.

He peddled falsehoods, and denied doing so during a media scrum the follow day.

On Wednesday, Carney was asked by a reporter about the man’s remark and his response to it, particularly the words “I’m aware.” The reporter asked: “Are you conceding it’s a genocide in Gaza?”

Carney replied: “I didn’t hear that word.”