WATCH: PM Carney SNAPS at CBC reporter over millionaire status

Prime Minister Mark Carney continues to evade questions surrounding his wealth and conflicts of interest—this time, he barked at a high-ranking CBC host.

“Are you saying you are not open to any conflicts of interest?” asked CBC host Rosemary Barton. “You spend most of your time in the private sector.”

The multi-millionaire held leadership roles at several financial companies, including Bloomberg L.P., Brookfield Asset Management, Goldman Sachs, Pacific Investment Management Co., and Stripe.com prior to joining politics.

“There’s no possible conflict of interest in your assets? It’s very difficult to believe.”

“Look inside yourself, Rosemary,” replied Carney. “Your line of questioning is trying to invent new rules,” he claimed.

Mark Carney dismisses questions from reporters who ask about potential conflicts of interest he might have, telling CBC's Rosemary Barton she is acting with "ill-will" and that her "line of questioning is trying to invent new rules."

According to the website of the ethics commissioner, the prime minister has 60 days to disclose finances and 120 days to put controlled assets in a blind trust.

Prime Minister Carney has already put his assets in a blind trust before becoming prime minister, according to Audrey Champoux, a spokesperson for Carney, who also began consulting the ethics commissioner.

She told the Canadian Press that paperwork was submitted to the ethics commissioner on March 9, after he had won the Liberal leadership race.

Carney is subject to Canada's Conflict of Interest Act as of March 14, when he was sworn in as Prime Minister, and is believed to be wealthier than all of his predecessors since Paul Martin, then-CEO of Canada Steamship Lines.

“I left my roles in the private sector,” he reiterated on Monday. “I’m complying with the rules that Parliament has laid out and … I will continue to comply with those rules.

The Carney Files: Exposing the new globalist golden boy, Mark Carney



From his connections to Epstein associates, his role at Brookfield Asset Management, and the World Economic Forum, Canadians have a lot to learn about globalist golden boy, Mark Carney.



The fix is in. Canada’s… pic.twitter.com/IpZhyxyZgB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 12, 2025

The Conservatives criticized Carney during the leadership race, calling him “sneaky” and claiming he exploited a legal loophole by not disclosing his assets when he became a Liberal leadership candidate.

Carney has never been an elected MP or cabinet minister, so he has not had to make prior disclosures to the ethics commissioner.

Duff Conacher, of the group Democracy Watch, told the Canadian Press that Canada's conflict of interest laws need to be strengthened. Their advocacy for stronger rules that actually prevent conflicts of interest has been ongoing for 27 years.

“A blind trust is a sham facade that hides and does not prevent financial conflicts of interest because the politician knows what investments and assets they put in the trust, chooses their own trustee, and is allowed to give the trustee instructions, including to not sell anything,” he wrote in an emailed statement.

Multi-millionaire PM @MarkJCarney won't discuss his Canadian & foreign stock holdings with reporters, says he finds it peculiar anybody would even ask "That's an odd question."

At a prior address, Carney refused to disclose stocks and other assets he currently holds, reported Blacklock’s.

“I would like to reassure you the assets I have were earned through employment, employment income, employment as a public servant and employment in the private sector,” he told reporters on Friday, without further elaboration.

“What is the value of the assets and where did they come from?” asked a reporter. “How can Canadians know there is no conflict of interest if they don’t know where the assets come from?”

“That’s an odd question or odd way of framing it,” replied Carney. “The assets are in a blind trust.”