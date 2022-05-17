Poilievre approval rating soars over Charest among Conservative supporters

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by writer and media personality Spencer Fernando to discuss the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race and look deeper into the tactics and messages of the current frontrunner Pierre Poilievre. As the data suggests, Mr. Poilievre is currently the most popular Conservative candidate in the leadership race today, despite the mainstream media's seemingly futile attempt to boost the appeal of one of the more 'moderate' candidates in Jean Charest.

Poilievre has gained a significant following thanks in part to his outspoken opposition to Justin Trudeau, the Bank of Canada, and Conservatives whom he deems to be not 'true' Conservatives. He has also gained attention from slick social media videos addressing crucial issues facing Canadians which have at times gone viral.

Regarding sky-high inflation, Poilievre previously has taken shots at the Bank of Canada and its leadership saying in part, "The Bank of Canada governor has allowed himself to become the ATM machine of this government. And so I would replace him with a new governor who would reinstate our low-inflation mandate, protect the purchasing power of our dollar and honour the working people who earn those dollars."

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.