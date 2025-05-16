Poilievre calls out Carney's cabinet choices

Prime Minister Mark Carney named his new cabinet this week ahead of Parliament resuming on May 26. Among the selections were 13 MPs who also served in former prime minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet.

After campaigning on a message of change, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre questioned whether Carney's choices are capable of bringing this about, given their past tenure under Trudeau — particularly for divisive ministers like Steven Guilbeault, who moves to the heritage department.

“This Liberal government is looking a lot like the last 10 years of the Liberal government,” Poilievre said.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini shared their thoughts on Poilievre's critique and their own views on the message Carney's choices send to Canadians.

“It's a lot of the same old failures just shuffled around,” said Sheila in response to Poilievre's assertion that keeping Guilbeault on would antagonize Western provinces.

Carney's new environment minister, Julie Dabrusin, is “one of Guilbeault's acolytes,” she continued. Meanwhile, instead of a demotion, Guilbeault received a lateral move — which will now see him work “to stifle free speech over at the heritage department” after previously stifling oil and gas development.

The new cabinet was a “slap in the face” to Canadians who were hopeful for change following April's federal election, Tamara said.

The reheated leftovers from the Trudeau cabinet “are literally the worst of the worst that have just been shuffled around and placed back front and centre,” she added.

“Slowly we turn into a country that is just owned by Brookfield Asset Management,” Sheila said.