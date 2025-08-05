Poilievre challenger details why Canada needs a different choice

A conservative competitor to Pierre Poilievre in Alberta's Battle River-Crowfoot byelection made waves online following a debate between candidates, drawing praise for his stance on several issues while taking fire for a critique of the Conservative Party leader.

Grant Abraham challenged the party's stance on Western Canada, multiculturalism, immigration, climate change, gender ideology and criticized Poilievre for failing to receive classified information regarding election interference.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Abraham joined hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle to further expand on his party's views and why he felt the security clearance issue was more than just a Liberal talking point.

“We're going to have to deal with the imbalanced and broken system that's in this country and recognize the west was set up as a colony of a colony,” he said, calling for “radical” change to the existing federal government.

“We need to lose the Crown, we need to establish a constitutional republic,” he explained, calling for a stronger Constitution that firmly enshrines rights — an idea he sees as developed through Alberta separatism, though Abraham preferred the term “self-determination.”

A successful, independent Alberta would see the “wheels fall off” the rest of Canada, with others then “looking over the fence at this new nation and saying how do we sign up — but they'll be joining the constitutional framework that we set.”

Addressing the debate over Poilievre's security clearance, the United Party leader said legislation would allow Poilievre to disclose information if it was in the public interest.

“In my assertion, if we are voting for spies,” he said, “why would they not at least attain the information and then assess whether it's in the public interest to disclose it?”

The issue isn't simply a “Liberal talking point,” Abraham continued.

Instead, “it's a national talking point,” one that “Mr. Poilievre needs to answer” because the information involving foreign election meddling is either relevant or not, he said.

“I think we have been sold a bill of goods with this little flimsy discussion,” Abraham said, suggesting that the information is either relevant, and should be disclosed, or irrelevant and is serving as political theatre.