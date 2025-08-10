Poilievre challenges Ottawa's 'anti-pipeline fetish' with Sovereignty Act

Pierre Poilievre's pro-pipeline stance, a key part of his last election campaign, remains a successful strategy.

Last week, the Tory leader consistently highlighted the "chicken and egg problem" employed by opponents: they argue pipelines cannot be approved because none are proposed, yet legislative barriers make it impossible to propose them.

Specifically, Bill C-69 (anti-pipeline) and Bill C-48 (B.C. tanker ban) are cited as significant impediments. Poilievre's argument is that the Canadian Sovereignty Act would enable rapid pipeline construction, energy production, and exportation, mirroring the swift project completions observed globally.

Canada's inability to complete such projects is due to Liberal policies, according to one speaker. They emphasize the need for national leadership to overcome opposition, even if it means protests.

Poilievre breaks down Canada's pipeline failures compared to other nations and says, "Here in Canada, nothing gets done because Liberals ban things from getting done.



"Canada can't let one person, like BC Premier Eby, "block a project" because "Canadians want a pipeline."

The discussion also recalls Poilievre's April press conference at the Port of St. John, where he outlined the "win-win-win" scenario of the Energy East pipeline: Canadian construction, 1.2 million barrels of oil exported daily, and new European markets.

A key point of contention is the Liberal government's "anti-pipeline fetish," which is seen as punishing Alberta and redistributing its resources.

One speaker expresses frustration that Poilievre's pro-energy independence message, which aligns with "logical policies" like securing borders and addressing fentanyl, wasn't more prominent during the election. However, another speaker challenges this, stating Poilievre's was "loud and clear" on pipelines, albeit without using a "drill, baby, drill" phrase.

The overarching tragedy for Canada, according to one participant, is the inability to bring trillions of dollars in mineral wealth to market, seemingly for "wokeism" and climate change concerns. This is attributed to Canada's urbanized mentality, where economic prosperity is detached from resource extraction.

Poilievre says the Trudeau Liberals' failure to build pipelines to export Canadian energy around the world has forced us to be reliant on the US.



The Conservative leader also said the Liberals are "dividing Canadians" by threatening to cut off Alberta's energy exports to the US…

A current rumor suggests that even Mark Carney, despite past flip-flopping, might attempt to push through one pipeline in the fall.

The Conservatives, led by Poilievre's , are trying to preempt this by advocating for two pipelines and the repeal of C-48 and C-69, aiming for "full energy independence."

Carney's cynical approach is described as "outsourcing saying no," where he outwardly supports pipelines but then defers to Indigenous bands, premiers, or even focus group results to justify inaction, despite no legal requirement to do so. This is likened to a bartender blaming a liquor inspector for cutting off a drunk patron.