Poilievre condemns Liberals for allowing terror sympathizers to hold sway over government

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre offered sharp criticism of the governing Liberals during Oct. 7 anniversary remarks to the Jewish Federation of Ottawa.

Calling back to previous conflicts in the past two decades between Israel and Hamas and/or Hezbollah, “there was no violence on our streets,” Poilievre said.

“So why now, why all of a sudden, has this hatred found a home here in Canada?” he continued. The Conservative leader then pointed out how the Trudeau Liberals appointed an antisemitic “anti-racism expert,” chose a human rights commissioner who sympathized with terrorism and allowed terrorists to enter the country.

“This ideology seeks to divide our people based on race and ethnicity that has led to these horrifying outbursts of hatred are not from the bottom up, they are from the top down,” Poilievre told the crowd.

“We will always take one stand, no matter where we are,” Poilievre said.

“We as Conservatives will say the same thing. I love the Muslim people and when I go into their mosques, and I do proudly visit their mosques, I tell them I am a friend of Israel. I say the same things there that I do here. We can no longer accept political parties sending one MP into one place to say one thing and another MP into a difference place to say exactly the opposite.”