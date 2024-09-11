Poilievre condemns 'radical Davos agenda' of Trudeau ally

The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck and Adrian Wyld

Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre called out the Trudeau government Wednesday for appointing a Davos bureaucrat with a "radical agenda" to chair a key task force.

"We found out that there's a new Phantom Finance Minister," Poilievre told reporters. "Trudeau said he offered 'carbon tax Carney' the real job."

"But that caused a dilemma."

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney joined the Trudeau administration Monday as chair of an economic growth task force, ending months of speculation he would replace Chrystia Freeland as finance minister.

The appointment comes with the blessing of Minister Freeland, who considers Carney a close friend. He is listed as her son’s godfather.

In July, she told reporters her job is not on the line, contrary to media reports. A Globe and Mail exclusive cited concerns from the PMO over her continued effectiveness (or lack thereof).

Alleged tensions emerged between the PMO and Freeland amid supposed efforts to recruit Carney as her replacement. Neither office provided comments to the media on the matter.

"They have a lame duck minister right now who Trudeau is pushing aside just like he pushed aside other female ministers," claimed Poilievre.

"And my worry is that he's going to push for a higher carbon tax."

The April Fools tax hike rose from $65 to $80 per tonne on April 1, with annual $15 hikes expected until 2030.

"Carney has come from out of the shadows," Poilievre said. "He gets to push his 'radical Davos agenda' of 'you will own nothing and be happy.'"

The Tory leader quoted Carney supporting the carbon tax as one of the most 'important initiatives,' claiming it to be revenue neutral.

Federal data released in June countered the claim. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault released data confirming the carbon tax is a net cost for the economy.

The Department of Environment in Data Mart contends the carbon tax will cut economic production by some $20 to $30 billion annually.

In a news release Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised Carney’s "unique ideas and perspectives … to continue to grow our economy and strengthen the middle class."

Poilievre urged the Trudeau government to stop killing Canadian jobs. "Make your carbon tax agenda known and be held accountable for Canadians so that we can choose in the carbon tax election," he said.