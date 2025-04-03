Poilievre could put Carney on defence by supporting revived Keystone XL pipeline

Shortly after Joe Biden became president in the United States, his administration moved to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline project. The move to appease Biden's left-wing base was barely disputed by prime minister Justin Trudeau, who was a previous backer of the development.

Now, with economic ties between Canada and the U.S. strained during President Donald Trump's return to the White House, the project could be back on the table.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how this pipeline could play into Pierre Poilievre's plan to counter Trump's new global tariffs following the president's announcement on Wednesday.

Looking at what he feels is the Conservative leader's biggest strength — a willingness to engage and counter Canada's left-leaning media — Ezra wondered if something had changed, given Poilievre has yet to field a question from Rebel News since the campaign began.

This willingness to dismiss the media's complaints shows Poilievre “isn't afraid to quarrel with a journalist” which suggests he's not “afraid to ignore that journalist if that journalist demands Poilievre reneges on a campaign promise.”

“Now, is Pierre Poilievre taking notes from those whiner journalists? Is that why he won't talk to Rebel News?” Ezra wondered. “And if so, will he sell out other conservative values if the whining media demand?”

The Rebel News boss speculated on if the Poilievre campaign had shifted gears and had undertaken a “new approach, one that indulges the regime media.”

“I hope I'm wrong,” Ezra told viewers.

With Trudeau removed as Liberal leader and President Trump's influence weighing heavily on Canada's election, Ezra said he intended to ask Poilievre about an “enormously important” issue raised by the American leader — restarting the Keystone XL pipeline.

“If you do the math,” Ezra explained, the pipeline “works out to about US$20 billion a year” — a huge boost to Canada's economy.

“Shouldn't that be the way through the fog of this trade war,” he continued, highlighting his recent book, Deal of The Century.

“Revive the Keystone XL pipeline; boost Alberta oil production; get the two countries talking about something positive and mutually beneficial.”

This switch in rhetoric “could put [Mark] Carney on the back foot,” Ezra added, pointing to the Liberal leader's support for the 'no more pipelines' bill C-69 ushered in under Trudeau.

“Would Mark Carney support and approve of the Keystone XL being revived or not? Or would he spite Alberta, snub America and put his World Economic Forum ideology first? That's what I wanted to ask Poilievre about,” Ezra said.

“But unfortunately, the party preferred questions from the mainstream media. Too bad, because I actually think this is the kind of thing that could get Americans excited and snap them out of their anti-Canada fever.”