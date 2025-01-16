Poilievre criticizes Canada's dysfunctional federal government amid looming trade war

“We do not have a functional federal government,” Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters on Thursday as a trade war looms between Canada and the United States.

“Canadian premiers are effectively acting as 10 different foreign affairs ministers," he added, pointing out that each province is fighting individually against Trump’s looming tariffs on energy exports.

As Trump prepares for his January 20 inauguration, the incoming president has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports if issues at the U.S.-Canada border, such as drug smuggling and illegal immigration, are not addressed.

In response, the Trudeau Liberals considered imposing export tariffs on key resources late last year, sparking opposition from several provinces, notably Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

Premier Doug Ford also threatened counter-tariffs, a move Premier Smith condemned as “a terrible idea” at the time.

Instead, Smith has focused on protecting Alberta’s economy from Ottawa's failing policies and making good-faith efforts to implement measures like a new border patrol unit with drug-sniffing dogs, drones for cold weather surveillance and narcotics analyzers.

Ford eventually came around and stationed additional security at the Ontario-U.S. border.

In a bold move, Alberta did not sign the joint communique following Wednesday's meeting between premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Alberta will simply not agree to export tariffs on our energy or other products, nor do we support a ban on exports of these same products,” reads Premier Smith's statement posted to social media.

As tensions escalate, Poilievre suggested that if Canadians were to hold a carbon tax election now, “a strong, stable government could be elected to stand up for all industries and provinces across the country.”

The remarks come as the need for decisive leadership to protect Canadian interests against both federal and international pressures intensify.