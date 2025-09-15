Poilievre demands more protection for MPs after Charlie Kirk assassination

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre expressed concern for his family and called for protection for all top Canadian politicians after the fatal shooting of U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk, citing growing political violence in both countries.

"We have had very serious threats to the point where the RCMP decided that it merited protection for my family and I for a prolonged period of time," Poilievre said in a CBC interview.

These remarks follow calls to legislate “protective zones” around constituency offices, amid growing threats against elected officials. Those who contravene could face jail time.

Poilievre says he worries for his family's safety following very serious threats and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.



He adds that all political leaders and ministers in Canada who face real security threats should have protection.

Following Kirk's killing, Poilievre expressed concerns for his family's safety, stating that Kirk was killed for expressing a dissenting view, adding that censorship or attacking someone for disagreement is unacceptable in a democracy.

"Disagreement and debate is necessary in a free and open democracy," Poilievre said. "We can't let the terrorist who carried out this assassination change that."

Tyler Robinson, 22, reportedly confessed his involvement in the shooting to a family friend. Arrested on Thursday, it's said that he remains uncooperative with law enforcement.

Poilievre discusses the political terrorism against @charliekirk11 and the chilling effect it has on free speech and open debate.



Disagreements are part of life, he says, adding "Freedom of speech includes hearing things you don't like and you can't censor people."

Former Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino proposed buffer zones up to 100 meters for constituency offices, to be regulated under Bill C-70, An Act Respecting Countering Foreign Interference, which received Royal Assent on June 20, 2024.

“We have to take parliamentary security more seriously,” said Mendicino. “We need to open our eyes and recognize that political violence is … happening in our communities.”

Security costs for Canadian MPs as of 2023 total over $131 million due to these increased threats, marking a 112% increase in just six years.

Threat files concerning MPs soared from 8 in 2019 to 530 in 2023, largely due to online behaviour, according to the House of Commons sergeant-at-arms.

FAILED ASSASSINATION: Shots fired at Donald Trump!



More to come.

The request for a buffer zone followed the June 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, where he was grazed in the right ear.

"I think all the political leaders and ministers who face real threats should have protection so that something like this does not happen on our turf,” Poilievre said, referring to the September 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The RCMP typically guards political leaders only during elections, not backbench MPs or parliamentary secretaries.

The Conservative leader believes all political leaders share his view that this is a risk to mitigate.

Prime Minister Mark Carney eventually condemned political violence in a post to X, much later than his counterparts.