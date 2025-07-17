Poilievre faces 58 candidates as part of long ballot protest

The Longest Ballot Committee, which opposes the first-past-the-post system, will face off against Poilievre for the second time this year.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   July 17, 2025   |   News   |   2 Comments

 

X / PierrePoilievre

For Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, next month's House of Commons election will be déjà vu, as a protest movement once again floods the ballot in his target riding with dozens of candidates.

The Longest Ballot Committee announced weeks ago it would target the Battle River-Crowfoot byelection. As of July 16, 58 candidates tied to the group had officially registered with Elections Canada, well on their way to meeting their goal of 200.

The movement, which opposes the first-past-the-post system and calls for electoral reform, has been subject to considerable debate and whether their antics constitute electoral interference.

In Stettler, Poilievre criticized the protest movement, stating a need to abolish the “long ballot” by increasing candidate signature requirements. 

Tory MP Ned Kuruc earlier sponsored a Commons petition to modify electoral law. It closed July 12 with 31,840 signatures.

Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault warned in November 2024 that the protest movement could hinder voting for Canadians with language or accessibility barriers, due to smaller font sizes on larger ballots.

Perrault suggested to MPs that the law be changed to prevent an individual from signing candidacy papers for multiple candidates; nomination papers for Largest Ballot participants have “largely identical signatures.”

Tomas Szuchewycz, official agent for Longest Ballot participants in Carleton and this byelection, manages campaign finances and reports to Elections Canada.

Independent candidates tied to Szuchewycz list websites featuring YouTube videos of folk/indie rock by The Famous Sandhogs, with lyrics by the candidates. “I’m as progressive as f*ck,” said Preston Hoff, one of the Battle River-Crowfoot candidates.

Liberals and New Democrats haven't registered candidates as of publication. Nominations close July 28.

The Ballot Committee caused prior voting delays by fielding 77 candidates in the Toronto-St. Paul's June 2024 by-election and ceased mobilization in Minister Chrystia Freeland's Toronto riding.

Despite 91 names on the ballot, Poilievre lost his long-held Carleton seat to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy by 4,513 votes. Independent and fringe candidates received 817 votes in the redrawn riding.

Meanwhile, Poilievre is expected to win the August 18 byelection and return to Parliament in September after the summer recess.

Tory MP Damien Kurek resigned June 17, six months shy of his pension, to facilitate Poilievre's candidacy.

On May 6, Poilievre acknowledged Carleton's electoral map "changed dramatically" in recent years, but did not address his election loss.

"If you told me that we would get 41% of the vote a couple of years ago, I would have said, 'wow, that's ambitious,'" he said. "But if you told me that we would get 41% of the vote and still not win, I would have said 'you're crazy,' but in fact our electoral map has changed."

The seven-term MP instead blamed the loss on his plan to cut jobs in the public service, a hard proposition in a government town.

Please help me stop Mark Carney — before it’s too late!

Latest News

Mark Carney wasn’t elected — he was installed by the global elites. And now that he’s in charge, they think they’ve won. But not if we have anything to say about it. While the bought-and-paid-for media slobber over their new golden boy, we’re hitting the streets, digging into his World Economic Forum playbook, and calling out the radical agenda they’re trying to ram down Canada’s throat. This is the fight of our lives — and we’re not backing down. Help us keep our reporters on the ground, our billboard truck on the move, and our message uncensored. Pitch in now if you want to stop Mark Carney before he does irreversible damage.

Amount
$
DONATE

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Help fund Alex's journalism!

Support

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-07-17 20:24:53 -0400
    When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-07-17 20:08:41 -0400
    Election meddling by any other name.