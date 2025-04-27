Poilievre packs Vaughan rally with pivotal election days away
The burning question remains: does rally attendance translate into electoral success?
A recent Pierre Poilievre rally in Vaughan was packed with around 5,000 attendees, including many young people. The atmosphere was joyful and hopeful.
The rally's energy contrasted with Mark Carney's events, which are often sparsely attended by older individuals.
Many attendees were concerned about a Privy Council report warning that Canada could face social and economic collapse within 15 years.
Poilievre supporters blamed the "lost Liberal decade" for the current decline.
Carney's claims of being an "outsider" and "agent for change" were met with skepticism, as he served as Justin Trudeau's economic adviser for five years.
Poilievre supporters also dismissed recent polls suggesting a close election race, instead of the previously predicted Conservative landslide.
The election results on April 28 will provide a definitive answer.
David Menzies
Mission Specialist
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-04-27 17:20:45 -0400If the rally happens in the arena called home by either the Argonauts or the Maple Leafs, it’s guaranteed to be SRO.