Poilievre packs Vaughan rally with pivotal election days away

The burning question remains: does rally attendance translate into electoral success?

David Menzies
  |   April 27, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

A recent Pierre Poilievre rally in Vaughan was packed with around 5,000 attendees, including many young people. The atmosphere was joyful and hopeful.

The rally's energy contrasted with Mark Carney's events, which are often sparsely attended by older individuals.

Many attendees were concerned about a Privy Council report warning that Canada could face social and economic collapse within 15 years.

Poilievre supporters blamed the "lost Liberal decade" for the current decline.

Carney's claims of being an "outsider" and "agent for change" were met with skepticism, as he served as Justin Trudeau's economic adviser for five years.

Poilievre supporters also dismissed recent polls suggesting a close election race, instead of the previously predicted Conservative landslide.

The election results on April 28 will provide a definitive answer.

