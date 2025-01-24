Poilievre renews call to ‘ban ministers’ from the World Economic Forum

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has renewed calls to “ban ministers” from attending the World Economic Forum, a globalist echo chamber located in the heart of the Swiss Alps.

“Workers, not WEF,” reads a petition launched by Conservative Party of Canada, noting the cabal does not align with the values of hard-working Canadian families.

“World Economic Forum elites are again meeting to talk about how ‘you will own nothing and be happy,’ an agenda Carbon Tax Carney and Chrystia share,” said Poilievre.

Poilievre slams Trudeau's new "phantom finance minister" Mark Carney, who he says will push "his radical Davos agenda of you will own nothing and be happy."

Poilievre also took aim at the Trudeau Liberals in January of 2023 for sending key ministers to the annual WEF Summit in Davos, Switzerland. Among those in attendance was Chrystia Freeland, who frequented Davos several times as a member of the WEF's board of Trustees.

She spoke at the forum in 2021 on implementing “stakeholder capitalism” and in 2023 on restoring peace and security.

Freeland, Trudeau's right-hand woman for many years, remains on the WEF Board of Directors, having shared a close relationship with the forum’s founder, Klaus Schwab. She is vying to replace Trudeau as prime minister, following an unceremonious exit from the finance portfolio last month.

Then there’s Liberal candidate Mark Carney, a central banker and key Trudeau advisor. “Carney has come from out of the shadows,” Poilievre said. “He gets to push his ‘radical Davos agenda’ of ‘you will own nothing and be happy.’” He too is vying to replace Trudeau.

The Tory leader claims both are “lying Liberals” who cannot be trusted. It is worth noting that Carney is listed as the godfather of Freeland’s son.

Pierre Poilievre draws applause as he tells a huge crowd in Toronto that his Conservatives "will ban all of our ministers and members of Parliament from involvement in the World Economic Forum."



See our coverage from this year's WEF summit: https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD pic.twitter.com/RyUqInl85g — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 12, 2024

At an “Axe The Tax” rally last March, Poilievre went a step further and pledged to ban all members of Parliament from any involvement at the Forum — a promise he has made several times in recent years.

In July of 2022, questions arose upon the discovery of Poilievre’s name on the WEF website, though it has since been removed. The Ottawa-area MP could not explain why his name was listed on the website, and said that his staff reached out to the WEF for answers.

“The only explanation they had that made any sense was that they republished an article of mine,” Poilievre explained. “They have publishing agreements with papers, and I write a lot of articles in many papers.”

“Of course I'm not a part of it,” he said. “The thing that makes me a little frustrated is that I’m the only guy that has spoken out against that organization.”

Pierre Poilievre slams Trudeau's censorship measures and vows to ban government officials from engaging with the World Economic Forum. "There will be no more mandates, no central bank digital currency, no mandated digital ID."

There will be no “hoity-toities” from federal Conservative ranks at the summit, Poilievre previously proclaimed.

“My ministers in my government will be banned from participating in the World Economic Forum when I’m in government,” he said. “Make it a one-way ticket if you want to go to Davos — to that conference.”



No Conservative MPs participated at the 2024 or 2025 summit, according to media reports.