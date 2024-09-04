Poilievre calls on Singh to commit to 'carbon tax election' at earliest opportunity

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

Pierre Poilievre says if Jagmeet Singh is serious about ending his support for the Trudeau Liberals, he should commit to bringing down the government at the earliest possible opportunity.

“If you're serious about ending your costly carbon tax coalition with Trudeau, then commit today to voting for a carbon tax election at the earliest confidence vote in the House of Commons,” Poilievre during a press conference.

Poilievre calls out "Sellout Singh" for refusing to commit to forcing an election.



"If you're serious about ending your costly carbon tax coalition with Trudeau, then commit today to voting for a carbon tax election at the earliest confidence vote in the House of Commons."… pic.twitter.com/7idDdLPh0h — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 4, 2024

Earlier in the day, Singh announced he was ending the supply-and-confidence agreement that saw the New Democrats propping up the governing Liberals.

The agreement between the two parties — reached in March of 2022 — ensured NDP support for the Liberals during confidence votes in return for legislative concessions.

Trudeau says the NDP are focused on politics rather than Canadians after Jagmeet Singh announced he was "ripping up" the agreement that sees the NDP prop up the Liberals.



The decision comes a week after Conservative leader Poilievre called on Singh to do so. pic.twitter.com/4uxmunykiC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 4, 2024

“Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down,” Singh said on Wednesday.

“There is another, even bigger battle ahead. The threat of Pierre Poilievre and Conservative cuts. From workers, from retirees, from young people, from patients, from families — he will cut in order to give more to big corporations and wealthy CEOs.”

Trudeau says that he hopes an election won't happen until "next fall" after Jagmeet Singh announced the end of the NDP's governance agreement with the Liberals. https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/ynAknKgS74 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 4, 2024

Last week, Poilievre directed a letter to Singh urging him to end his support for Trudeau.

“Canadians can’t afford or even endure another year of this costly coalition. No one voted for you to keep (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau in power. You do not have a mandate to drag out his government another year,” the Conservative leader said.

Barring a non-confidence vote, Canada's next federal election remains scheduled for October 2025.