Poilievre says he would put 100% tarrifs on Chinese EVs

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre pledged to match the United States' tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles if he is elected prime minister.

The governing Liberals have previously said that they are considering the measure, but have not made an announcement, Global reports.

Poilievre’s pledge comes after Ottawa concluded a 30-day consultation process on Chinese EVs last week. So far, no information is known on what decisions may come as a result of any potential findings.

Poilievre also called for tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum, and EV batteries, and has called on Ottawa to stop handing out rebates to electric vehicles made in China.

Poilievre criticized Beijing during his stop in Hamilton on Friday, saying that China has "weak labour and environmental standards" and that they produce "artificially cheap steel and aluminum EVs" that put Canadian jobs at risk.

Poilievre tells David Menzies the Trudeau Liberals have "destroyed our entire immigration system" and that temporary foreign workers "should only be available to fill jobs that employers have proven beyond a doubt cannot be filled by Canadians."https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/qngN3GIoX9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 9, 2024

"[China has] stolen technology from Western countries, limited access to global supply chains and massively subsidized steel, aluminum and EV industries. They’re doing this with the goal of crushing our steel, our aluminum, and our automotive production and taking our jobs away," said Poilievre.

"Trudeau has done nothing to protect our workers and our jobs. Worse than that — this is where it gets really crazy — he’s giving out rebates for people to buy Chinese-made cars."