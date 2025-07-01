Poilievre to run in Alberta stronghold as by-election called for August 18

On yesterday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, who will be running in a by-election in Battle River-Crowfoot, Alberta, called for August 18th.

"This is farmland, this is oil and gas, this is coal mining country, this is ranch land, these are, you know, your sports shooters, your people affected by canola tariffs, the people who are affected by export markets every time Carney says something stupid to Trump, and then we get a tariff," said Sheila. "These are your most reliable Conservative voters in the country."

On Friday, Immigration Minister Lena Diab announced plans to hold “consultations” on immigration intake, a topic that Pierre Poilievre has finally begun to address, posting to X, “We need massive and immediate reduction in incoming international students. We do not have housing, jobs and health care.”

"We have seen consistent polling for the last five-plus years that across all political parties, including the NDP, people think immigration numbers are too high," said Sheila. "Imagine being able to steal some Liberals and some NDP-ers who are affected by these ridiculous immigration targets… If you just really bang the drum on this, I think he could have put it over the finish line in at least some key ridings that mattered."