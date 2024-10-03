Poilievre would table bill to promote adoption if elected prime minister, says letter

The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby

A Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre would promote adoption over restricting abortion access, reads a letter to a pro-life group.

Poilievre, in a letter dated September 11, wrote to Dan Plemel of Campaign Life Coalition that he would promote adoption and help pregnant women in crisis as prime minister.

That will contribute to a “greater good” more than prohibiting abortion, reads the letter, obtained by The Epoch Times.

Poilievre wrote in response to a September 6 letter by Plemel, who accused him of being pro-choice for political expediency. The MP iterated his intention to maintain this status quo.

The Conservative leader will not push to outlaw abortions, a spokesperson told Epoch Times. “A Conservative Government will not support any legislation to regulate abortion,” Skamski wrote in an emailed statement.

Instead, Poilievre intends to table legislation that will help pregnant women and the organizations that provide them with critical services, Skamski confirmed.

“I believe focusing on bills that promote adoption and help pregnant women through crises would do greater good,” writes Poilievre, who cites his own adoption story as inspiration.

The Conservative leader was born to a 16-year-old who could not raise him and was later adopted by two school teachers.

“One of the most beautiful gifts anyone can give, in fact, the greatest gift I’ve ever been given was for my parents to adopt me,” Poilievre said.

“I do not believe abortion should be the only option available to women faced with an unexpected pregnancy,” he added.

Pete Baklinski, a spokesperson for Campaign Life Coalition, told Epoch Times the support for pregnant women is admirable but falls short of “justice for the pre-born.”

He contends that pro-abortion policies have contributed to Canada’s declining fertility rate of 1.26 births per woman, a record low that dropped 5% between 2021 and 2022, according to Statistics Canada.

“Our government must intervene to avert population collapse by passing pro-family policies and creating incentives for families to have more children,” Baklinski said.

The Tory leader wrote that pro-life Canadians are welcome in the “big tent” Conservative Party, which he praised for its “tradition of free votes of conscience.”

“We’re glad that pro-life advocates are still permitted to run as candidates in the Conservative Party,” Baklinski said. “This is something the Liberal Party has not permitted for a decade, making the entire Liberal Party pro-abortion,” he added.

The governing Liberal Party has repeatedly accused the Tories of being anti-abortion, going so far as to suggest Poilievre would use the notwithstanding clause to ban the medical procedure earlier this year.

Conservative attempts to protect women from violence have been blocked by Liberal and NDP MPs in the past. Last June, the Liberal and NDP caucuses voted against a bill specifically protecting pregnant women from violence. Bill C-311, ​​the Violence Against Pregnant Women Act, failed the Second Reading in a 205-113 vote in the Commons.

Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall, the bill’s sponsor, claimed each party “voted to enable attackers.”

Bill C-311 aimed to stiffen penalties for abuse endured by pregnant women causing physical or emotional harm. Violent offenders would have received harsher sentences for assaulting a pregnant woman if passed.

The Liberal and NDP caucuses suggested the bill attacked abortion rights. MP Wagantall said it “has nothing to do with abortion.”