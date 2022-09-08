Polar bear parents come out as gay on popular children's show 'Peppa Pig'

SOURCE: Channel 5

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

Popular children’s show “Peppa Pig” has graced the televisions of millions of families for nearly 20 years.

The show follows the ups, downs and adventures of its titular character, Peppa Pig, and her brother George, along with other animal friends and families.

According to CNN, in 2019, activists launched a petition on ThePetitionSite.com, demanding that the children’s series include a same-sex parent family on the show.

The petition states that because children are watching the show at an impressionable age, “including same-sex families will teach them that only families with either a single parent or two parents of different sexes are normal.”

Additionally, the petition, which has garnered over 23,000 signatures, argues that kids with gay parents may be alienated by the show.

Now, as reported by E! News, the show will include a lesbian couple. In an episode titled “Families” which dropped September 6, 2022, there is a scene where “Peppa's classmate, Penny Polar Bear, discusses her family during the school day.”

Penny introduces herself while drawing a picture of two women in dresses who she describes as her mommies: “I live with my mommy and my other mommy. One mommy is a doctor, and one mommy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”

The inclusion of gay characters received mixed feedback on Twitter. While some people consider this a great win for the gay community:

Fabulous news - I can already hear screaming from a distant corner of the internet about this- well done Peppa Pig https://t.co/38oyE6y7wO — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 8, 2022

Watch the bigots who don’t even have kids or know what Peppa Pig is lose their damn minds… https://t.co/xCQ0sEIcv9 — Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, some conservative commentators deem the inclusion of a same-sex couple as unnecessary propaganda:

Peppa Pig is now teaching 3-year-olds about lesbian love.



Need I say more🤷🏾‍♀️ — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) September 8, 2022