Polar bear parents come out as gay on popular children's show 'Peppa Pig'

In a new episode that aired this week, it was revealed that Peppa Pig's classmate, Penny Polar Bear, has lesbian parents.

Polar bear parents come out as gay on popular children's show 'Peppa Pig'
SOURCE: Channel 5
Remove Ads

Popular children’s show “Peppa Pig” has graced the televisions of millions of families for nearly 20 years.

The show follows the ups, downs and adventures of its titular character, Peppa Pig, and her brother George, along with other animal friends and families.

According to CNN, in 2019, activists launched a petition on ThePetitionSite.com, demanding that the children’s series include a same-sex parent family on the show.

The petition states that because children are watching the show at an impressionable age, “including same-sex families will teach them that only families with either a single parent or two parents of different sexes are normal.”

Additionally, the petition, which has garnered over 23,000 signatures, argues that kids with gay parents may be alienated by the show.

Now, as reported by E! News, the show will include a lesbian couple. In an episode titled “Families” which dropped September 6, 2022, there is a scene where “Peppa's classmate, Penny Polar Bear, discusses her family during the school day.”

Penny introduces herself while drawing a picture of two women in dresses who she describes as her mommies: “I live with my mommy and my other mommy. One mommy is a doctor, and one mommy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”

The inclusion of gay characters received mixed feedback on Twitter. While some people consider this a great win for the gay community:

Meanwhile, some conservative commentators deem the inclusion of a same-sex couple as unnecessary propaganda:

Gender Protect Kids LGBT Entertainment news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Assume My Gender shirt womens

Miss Understood Merch

Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch.

Buy Now

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.