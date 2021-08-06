Police ATTACKED peaceful protesters and media BEFORE lockdown even started

Last night Daniel Andrews suddenly plunged Victoria back into a SIXTH lockdown from 8pm.

In response to his announcement yesterday afternoon, over a thousand protesters took to the streets an hour before lockdown.

The large crowd marched through the city for a couple of hours.

I covered the entire protest and will file a more comprehensive report into what actually happened last night. So if you want to ensure you get to see what the mainstream media refused to air, give me your name and email at YeminiReport.com, and I will send you that video and all future reports directly.

Today, I wanted to dispel the biggest police lie that the fake news has repeated all day. Protesters did not start the violence last night. It was an entirely peaceful event until POLICE attacked.

Don't take my word for it; watch for yourself what our cameras captured.

Then share it for everyone to see.