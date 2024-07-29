Police blockade road to Jasper after fire devastates town

By Sheila Gunn Reid DONATE: Help Jasper! Rebel News is crowdfunding emergency relief funds to help the wildfire-stricken people of Jasper, Alberta. 100% of these proceeds will go to disaster relief efforts and rebuilding the local community. Please chip in a donation here to help out. DONATE E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News Chief Editor Sheila Gunn Reid is on the road to Jasper, Alberta after a devastating fire decimated the mountainous resort town. The total area of Jasper burned or partially burned is over 360 square kilometres.

"I'm just west of Hinton, Alberta. What you see behind me is a police checkpoint preventing people from going into Jasper National Park because the National Park has out of control wildfires burning within it," said Gunn Reid. Jasper National Park remains closed to the public and RCMP are not allowing unauthorized access to the town.

Hinton is the first town east of Jasper. Many of the evacuees are here, as are the stationing grounds for many first responders.

The feds failed to heed concerns in a 2022 warning. Now residents are paying the price.

Parks Canada estimates that 30% of the town’s infrastructure was damaged by last week’s blaze that could burn for months, according to one official.

It is almost impossible to go through the resort town or be anywhere closer without being a member of the mainstream media cabal. We don't get special treatment from the Trudeau government the way CBC did.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said 358 structures were destroyed, but no critical infrastructure such as schools and hospitals were damaged. Among the buildings destroyed by the blaze includes the historic 96-year-old St. Mary & St. George Anglican Church.

Despite such hardship, it is worth celebrating that we have not reported any injuries or casualties.

Despite such hardship, it is worth celebrating that we have not reported any injuries or casualties.