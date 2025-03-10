Police called on independent media as far-left activists convene at Carney event

So, there was Mark Carney staging another rally, this time at the Mississauga Convention Centre in Mississauga, Ont., last Friday. It came just two days before Carney’s coronation as Liberal leader and Prime Minister designate on Sunday.

And although we would love to report what Mr. Carney had to say to the party faithful this evening, alas, we cannot. Carney had his minions turn away members of the independent media at the door.

So it was that Rebel News conducted streeters outside the venue. But even reporting from the sidelines would not be tolerated by his excellency-in-waiting.

Which is to say, Carney’s handlers sic’d the RCMP and the Peel Regional Police on journalists!

The cops, reimaging themselves as the members of the Gestapo, warned members of the media to vacate the premises (including the parking lot!) or be charged with trespassing.

Nice.

However, the question arises: how in the world did the “outsider” Mark Carney qualify for pistol-packing RCMP protection before becoming Prime Minister designate in the first place?

Indeed, here is what the RCMP’s website states regarding who qualifies for RCMP protective services: “The Close Protection Units protect individuals listed under Section 14(1)(e) of the RCMP Regulations, such as the Prime Minister of Canada, the Governor General, Justices judges of the Supreme Court of Canada, ministers of the Crown in right of Canada and Internationally Protected Persons (such as visiting foreign heads of state and heads of government).”

Mark Carney is not the PM, the Governor General, a Supreme Court Justice, a head of state and so on and so forth… so what gives?

Well, there’s a loophole. Which is to say, a private citizen can put in a request for armed RCMP protection to the Public Safety Minister. And should the minister believe the request has merit, such protection can be granted.

How does that old American Express slogan go? “Membership has its privileges”?

Indeed, Carney openly brags about being a “globalist” and an “elitist”. And wow, he sure acts as one.

But in fairness, at least Carney is being honest in terms of who he is and what he believes in (in this case, censorship.)

Put another way, when Erin O’Toole ran for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada, he presented himself as a “true blue conservative.” He was delighted to take questions from the independent press.

We know how this story ends: once O’Toole became leader, Dr. Jekyll turned into Mr. Hyde. O’Toole revealed himself to be “Liberal-lite”, and the independent press he had previously courted suddenly became media non grata.

Of course, it all ended in disaster – for both woke-joke O’Toole and the Dominion of Canada given that the Trudeau Liberals scored their third electoral victory in 2021.

So it is we applaud Mr. Carney for “coming as advertised.” Which is to say, if Canadians want a globalist/elitist who despises basic freedoms – and will employ armed thugs to shut down freedom of the press – well then, clearly Mark Carney is your man.