BREAKING: Mark Carney replaces Trudeau as Prime Minister

Mark Carney has been chosen to replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader.

Registered Liberals began voting earlier today at 3 p.m. EST for Trudeau’s successor. Permanent residents, as young as 14 years of age, were permitted a ballot.

In the race was former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, former government House leader Karina Gould and former Liberal MP and Quebec businessman Frank Baylis.

A few days ago, the Liberal Party of Canada boasted that nearly 400,000 people had registered to vote, though only one third was verified.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier called out Trudeau for lacking the democratic legitimacy to negotiate a deal on tariffs last week.

The now-former prime minister prorogued Parliament on January 6, announcing his intention to resign following a failed last-ditch effort to secure a minority government.

“Are you considering playing some kind of caretaker role up to and including staying?” asked a reporter. “No I will not be,” clarified Trudeau. “I look forward to a transition to my duly elected successor in the coming week.”

Under the Canada Election Act, the next scheduled election is slated for October 20, 2025, though Carney earlier discussed the possibility of a snap election. “If Parliament needs to be recalled for certain reasons, it will be,” he said.

Prorogation ends on March 24, followed by a likely confidence vote two days later.

Trudeau says his "focus" in his "last days" as PM are on ensuring his policies "are seen and relied upon by Canadians now and into the coming years. So that no political party — regardless of ideology — will ever think it is a good idea to take away some of these foundational… pic.twitter.com/10SQKJ8YnQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 6, 2025

Despite pleas from the opposition regarding the trade war, Trudeau refused to recall Parliament for an emergency session. Cabinet cautioned the trade war could kill over a million Canadian jobs, with economists predicting at least two years of economic stagnation.

“Our goal remains to get these tariffs, all tariffs, removed,” he said last Wednesday.

Recent polling from Nanos Research says Canadians believe in Carney (40%) over the Conservatives (26%) to negotiate an end to tariffs with Trump.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly briefed the central banker on their position regarding tariffs, but has not done the same for other candidates, reported the Canadian Press. She endorsed the presumed frontrunner last month.