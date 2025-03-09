BREAKING: Mark Carney replaces Trudeau as Prime Minister

A few days ago, the Liberal Party of Canada boasted that nearly 400,000 people had registered to vote, though only one third was verified.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   March 09, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Mark Carney has been chosen to replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader. 

Registered Liberals began voting earlier today at 3 p.m. EST for Trudeau’s successor. Permanent residents, as young as 14 years of age, were permitted a ballot.

In the race was former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, former government House leader Karina Gould and former Liberal MP and Quebec businessman Frank Baylis.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier called out Trudeau for lacking the democratic legitimacy to negotiate a deal on tariffs last week.

The now-former prime minister prorogued Parliament on January 6, announcing his intention to resign following a failed last-ditch effort to secure a minority government.

“Are you considering playing some kind of caretaker role up to and including staying?” asked a reporter. “No I will not be,” clarified Trudeau. “I look forward to a transition to my duly elected successor in the coming week.”

Under the Canada Election Act, the next scheduled election is slated for October 20, 2025, though Carney earlier discussed the possibility of a snap election. “If Parliament needs to be recalled for certain reasons, it will be,” he said

Prorogation ends on March 24, followed by a likely confidence vote two days later. 

Despite pleas from the opposition regarding the trade war, Trudeau refused to recall Parliament for an emergency session. Cabinet cautioned the trade war could kill over a million Canadian jobs, with economists predicting at least two years of economic stagnation.

“Our goal remains to get these tariffs, all tariffs, removed,” he said last Wednesday.

Recent polling from Nanos Research says Canadians believe in Carney (40%) over the Conservatives (26%) to negotiate an end to tariffs with Trump. 

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly briefed the central banker on their position regarding tariffs, but has not done the same for other candidates, reported the Canadian Press. She endorsed the presumed frontrunner last month.

Demand a Forensic Audit of the Liberal Leadership Process to Account for 250,000 Disqualified Voters!

7,017 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

Canada's Liberal Party has disclosed that out of 400,000 registered Liberals, only 150,000 have been approved for participation in the online leadership race, leaving 250,000 disqualified under unclear and opaque criteria. Arbitrary verification standards, potential voter suppression, and even hints of foreign interference have raised serious questions regarding the legitimacy of this process. We call on Elections Canada, CSIS and the RCMP to immediately conduct a comprehensive forensic audit to restore transparency, ensure accountability, and guarantee that every legitimate vote is properly considered in shaping Canada’s political future.

Will you sign?

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

