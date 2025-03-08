Why were 2/3 of Liberal leadership voters disqualified?

A few days ago the Liberal Party of Canada boasted that nearly 400,000 people had registered for their leadership contest. But yesterday, they said that they were only able to verify one third of those people.

This is shocking. Every election has some spoiled ballots or rejected ballots—perhaps one or two percent.

But 65%? Here are the facts:

This isn’t some student council election. The winner of this Liberal vote will immediately become the next prime minister. That’s outrageous enough: the front-runner, Mark Carney, has never won any election at all. He’s not even an MP.

And the only reason he’ll be made prime minister, is because the current prime minister—the disgraceful Justin Trudeau—dissolved Parliament before it could vote non-confidence in him and his party.

There are other layers of scandal here, too, including the fact that the Liberal Party proudly allows non-citizens (who are permanent residents) to vote in their leadership race. And children as young as 14.

Demand a Forensic Audit of the Liberal Leadership Process to Account for 250,000 Disqualified Voters!

Canada's Liberal Party has disclosed that out of 400,000 registered Liberals, only 150,000 have been approved for participation in the online leadership race, leaving 250,000 disqualified under unclear and opaque criteria. Arbitrary verification standards, potential voter suppression, and even hints of foreign interference have raised serious questions regarding the legitimacy of this process. We call on Elections Canada, CSIS and the RCMP to immediately conduct a comprehensive forensic audit to restore transparency, ensure accountability, and guarantee that every legitimate vote is properly considered in shaping Canada's political future.

That’s bad enough—the next prime minister will be chosen by foreign citizens and children.

But will it also be chosen by fake online profiles, perhaps generated by a foreign government? The Liberals are notoriously lax when it comes to defending Canada against Chinese or Iranian influence.

Given all of this, it’s critical that CSIS and the RCMP audit this Liberal leadership vote.

Who signed up—were they even real people? How was “verification” decided, and who made the calls? Where were the online votes sent from — were any from outside the country, or from the Chinese embassy?

There are so many questions that need answering immediately. Please join us in calling for an audit of this fiasco. Sign our petition now at www.AuditCarney.com.

The Liberal Party has made the appalling decision to sell itself out to foreign influence and to unelected leaders. But there’s no reason Canada has to go along with that bonfire.

P.S. Seriously: two out of three voters were disqualified? That’s a fiasco. You’d think the mainstream media would care, but all they care about is stopping Pierre Poilievre, because he’s threatening their journalism subsidies.

P.P.S. Please sign our petition to audit this obviously crooked result. Go to www.AuditCarney.com — thanks.