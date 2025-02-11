WATCH: Jagmeet Singh wants to ‘make a deal’ with the Liberals

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wants to recall Parliament — and he isn’t afraid to back the Liberals once more to get his way.

“What will your government prioritize — bringing down the Trudeau government to get to an election?” a reporter asked, “or finding a way to work together and fight Donald Trump with some real, meaningful measures?”

“I want to make this clear,” said Singh: “we called for Parliament to be recalled … [because] the government prioritizes which bills come forward.”

The New Democrat urged all House members to immediately approve a “package of support” for Canadians for the twice-delayed tariff spat.

On February 4, U.S. President Donald Trump delayed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods — 10% on energy — after last-minute talks avoided a trade war.

Singh, though grateful of the second reprieve in as many weeks, does not believe it will last long. Trump gave Canada an additional 30 days to secure its southern border, curbing the illicit drug trade and illegal immigration.

“If they are serious … [about helping] us fight back against Donald Trump and support workers, they can prioritize that,” he continued, noting Canadians “didn’t ask for this trade war” and adding “it’s one we have to fight back.”

In late January, Singh first extended an olive branch to the Liberals in exchange for “pandemic-level” handouts to workers and businesses.

“When we think about the analysis that’s out there, if those Trump tariffs come in place, there are hundreds and thousands of Canadian jobs at risk,” he told reporters on January 28.

During the COVID pandemic, tens of thousands of businesses closed their doors permanently despite promises of support, with billions more misallocated.

“Think about what that means for those workers, … for their families, for those communities. This could be devastating for our country,” he said at the time.

Government sources told the Globe and Mail that relief would help entrepreneurs meet payroll and keep a roof over the heads of workers, though a similar promise was made during the pandemic. A dollar amount remains undefined as of publication, given new spending requires parliamentary approval.

The House of Commons quietly approved $21.6 billion in funding last December to sustain the federal civil service through March 31, 2025.

However, tariff support must receive majority support from MPs, before the March 26 non-confidence vote. Singh has not clarified if he would back a Trudeau-less Liberal Party afterwards.

He qualifies for a comfy, parliamentary pension on February 25, 2025.

A recent Ipsos poll found that more than half of Canadians want an election triggered before October 2025, the likely outcome.

A last-ditched effort to save Trudeau’s political career failed on January 7, the day after he prorogued Parliament. But in conversation with Singh, he said dental care programs and the federal drug insurance plan would be discontinued should a snap election be called.

A source, with knowledge of the conversation, told CBC News that Singh “is focused on … the threat of Trump that weighs on our workers and our economy.”

One source clarified that no discussions have taken place with opposition parties on tariff support, which Singh earlier confirmed. “I have not had any conversations with other opposition leaders,” he said, nor has he discussed potential aid with the governing Liberals.

“If there is any desire to move forward, the government should call us together like we did during COVID and discuss a plan that supports workers.

“We, as a party of working people — a party founded by workers — want to make sure that there’s a plan in place for workers.”