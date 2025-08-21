Police charge second suspect over Melbourne synagogue firebombing

Counter-terrorism police have charged a 20-year-old Meadow Heights man in connection with the firebombing of the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne’s southeast last December.

The Australian Federal Police confirmed the man was arrested following a search warrant carried out last week. A number of items, including electronic devices, were seized and are now undergoing forensic testing.

The man has been charged with arson, conduct endangering life and motor vehicle theft. Police allege he was among three people who broke into the Ripponlea synagogue on Friday, December 6, before deliberately setting it alight. The blaze gutted the building and prompted a major counter-terrorism investigation.

This latest arrest means two of the three suspected offenders believed to have been involved in the attack have now been charged.

A 21-year-old Werribee man was charged on July 30 for his alleged role in the fire, while a 20-year-old from Melton South was charged on July 16 over the alleged theft of a communal crime car used to travel to the synagogue.

AFP Acting Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism and Special Investigations Nick Read said the Joint Counter Terrorism Team is determined to see those responsible face justice.

“The AFP, together with Victoria Police under the JCTT, warned we would not allow these alleged crimes to go unpunished, and today’s latest arrest highlights that we remain laser focused on identifying those responsible and holding them to account for this attack,” Acting Assistant Commissioner Read said.

“This investigation has been one of the highest priorities for the JCTT. I want to reassure the community – especially the Jewish community – that the AFP, together with Victoria Police and ASIO, are working relentlessly to bring this investigation to its conclusion.

“We warned that further arrests would follow, and today we have taken yet another step towards justice.”

The Meadow Heights man has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 27.