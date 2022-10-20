Police intervene in farmer protests against a 10,000% increase in stormwater fees in Richmond Hill

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by Paul Doner, who is one of the organizers protesting the new rate structure for the stormwater management fees in Richmond Hill, Ont. increasing prices by 10,000%.

"I have no idea if it'll change anything," said Paul, who is a farmer. "But we are fighting it and we're going to continue to fight it whether council likes it or not."

Paul spoke to David about another recent protest that was shut down by the police for allegedly obstructing public safety. David noted that the same area hosted a protest of over 50,000 people demonstrating against the Iranian regime. But in this case, Paul alleges that the police told the protesters that if they didn't leave, they would perform safety inspections on the protesters' vehicles — potentially resulting in thousands of dollars in fines! Watch the full video to hear more.

