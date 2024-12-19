Police 'inaction' is emboldening more antisemitic hate crimes: Alexa Lavoie

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

A Montreal synagogue has been firebombed for the second time in just over a year, police said. The Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue, the Hebrew Foundation School and the West Island offices of the Federation Canadian Jewish Association are all located at the site.

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie travelled to the synagogue on Wednesday, which viewers will be able to see in an upcoming report. On Wednesday, she joined The Ezra Levant Show from outside Beth Tikvah, discussing the antisemitic crimewave that has swept the city since the October 7, 2023, terror attacks against Israel.

Looking at what might happen next — and whether police will finally crack down on these crimes — Alexa told Ezra:

I think the next step is to enforce the law. To enforce the law on everyone spreading hate speech and hate rhetoric in our streets. Make sure that the law is applied, make sure that those people when they get caught, they face harsh condemnation and that they go to jail. Not just like going to jail and watching Netflix or having a really weak sentence. The law needs to be applied, and for now, they know they can get away with it. It's why we are seeing these kinds of crimes being perpetrated against Jewish schools, Jewish businesses.