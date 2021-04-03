Calgary police told off by pastor after disrupting church service

Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Rebel News’ first Fight the Fines client, challenged the Calgary Police in Alberta and a health inspector who intruded on a church service without a warrant on Good Friday.

Pawlowski’s had his fill of tyrannical governments having grown up in Poland when it was under Soviet rule and made no qualms about drawing similarities between the actions of the Calgary Police and the enforcers in the old country.

Attentive viewers will recognize that Christian pastor as Artur Pawlowski. He was the very first client of our civil liberties project. @CalgaryPolice thugs fined him $1,200 for feeding the homeless. I'm not kidding -- here's the video: https://t.co/eKbFVrbrg8 — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) April 4, 2021

As detailed by Ezra Levant, 176(2) of the Criminal Code makes it a crime to disturb church service, which reads as follows:

176 (1) Every person is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than two years or is guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction who

(a) by threats or force, unlawfully obstructs or prevents or endeavours to obstruct or prevent an officiant from celebrating a religious or spiritual service or performing any other function in connection with their calling, or

(b) knowing that an officiant is about to perform, is on their way to perform or is returning from the perform­ance of any of the duties or functions mentioned in paragraph (a)

(i) assaults or offers any violence to them, or

(ii) arrests them on a civil process, or under the pretence of executing a civil process.

Disturbing religious worship or certain meetings

(2) Every one who willfully disturbs or interrupts an assemblage of persons met for religious worship or for a moral, social or benevolent purpose is guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction.

Listen to him. pic.twitter.com/f1gEKSgidB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 4, 2021

“Unbelievable. We’re living in a takeover of the government with their thugs, goons, the brown shirts, the goons, the brownshirts, the Gestapo wannabe dictators,” said Pawlowski. “Coming to the church, armed with guns and Tasers and handcuffs to intimidate during Passover Celebration?”

“Well, I guess that’s what it is, they want to enslave us all like the Egyptians did. They want to be Pharaohs of today. People, if you’re not… wake up, stand up, I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow if Canadians will not rise up. Look at what’s happening in Germany. Germany has been taken over by fascism. The wannabe Hitlers are already ruling.”

“You cannot even leave for one city to another, it’s a total lockdown,” added the pastor. “If you won’t be vaccinated like a dog or a cat you won’t be able to buy or sell, or go to school, or work. Is that he future you want? Is that what you want for your children or your grandchildren? Seriously? Is that the future of Canada? Unbelievable.”

“Friends, you have to join the fight. We have rallies. We are meeting every week and we need numbers. We need to stand up against them and we need to file lawsuits against them. Craziness right now, while we still have the window of opportunity. Because if we don’t do it now we won’t have tomorrow. Our rights are being taken away from us so quickly it’s unbelievable,” he said.

Fight the Fines is Rebel News' covid civil liberties project that offers assistance to Canadians to fight their lockdown tickets by putting them in touch with top criminal lawyers at no cost to them. Donations to offset legal fees can be made at www.FightTheFines.com