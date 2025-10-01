Officer praised after reprimanding Tim Hortons staff appearing to waste police resources

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer confronting staff at a Tim Hortons after an apparent emergency call was made over Rebel News journalist Tamara Ugolini's presence.

The incident took place over the weekend at a Picton, Ont, Tim Hortons, where reports of a manager at the restaurant suggesting a 17-year-old employee could participate in an immigration fraud scheme for $20,000 have surfaced.

The manager of the store reportedly offered the 17-year-old employee the hefty sum of money if she married the manager's brother — an Indian national — in an effort to expedite his immigration process.

An underage employee alleges her manager attempted to orchestrate a $20,000 immigration fraud scheme by proposing she marry the manager's brother, highlighting ongoing concerns around exploitation of Canada’s immigration system.https://t.co/NZPsTee0XY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 29, 2025

The officer at the scene firmly informed the employees at Tim Hortons that Tamara had every right to be in the restaurant as she had not been officially trespassed.

"She is an independent journalist," he stated, adding "she was never trespassed from this property."

"She has her 100% rights to be here. Just because your boss doesn't like the fact that an independent journalist is in here video recording, that's not up to him. She has the right to do that," he continued.

Sheila applauded the officer's behaviour for defending freedom of the press. "He's not partisan, he's just saying, you're not going to abuse the police service line because you don't like this lady that's here that you didn't even say to leave," she said.

Authorities have confirmed that there is currently an investigation underway regarding the alleged immigration fraud scheme uncovered at the Picton, Ont., Tim Hortons.