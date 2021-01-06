Police reaching new lows with COVID enforcement

As politicians fled the short, cold days of Canada for the sunshine of California, Mexico and the Caribbean, police back at home were enforcing regulations on the regular people who were left to follow the rules imposed by the same people who left the country.

Some of the interactions between these people — doing regular things — were captured on video for us to see. One of which, seen more than 10-million times on Twitter, saw police officers in Gatineau, Quebec struggling with a man in a heated incident on New Year's Eve simply because a neighbour ratted the family out for having a group of six people at their house.

In this Rebel News DAILY Livestream clip, host Ezra Levant takes a look at this situation and a few other instances of the COVID-19 hysteria that has seeped into our society.