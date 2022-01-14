Montreal police stop and harass Rebel reporters while they cover the lockdown curfew

By Rebel News Help fund our lockdown and curfew reporting! Please donate to help us expose the truth about the new lockdown measures being imposed across Canada. Donate

Lincoln, Guillaume, Yanky, and I investigated the curfew in Montreal. That night, we asked people — who were out on the streets after the curfew — what they thought of this “public health measure” and if it affected their lives in general.

If the trend continues, will the curfew be reimposed next year?

Hearing the response from people was very touching. To see how much anxiety and pressure this measure creates on night shift workers, such as in those working in the restaurant industry, cab drivers and many other sectors.

We had three police interactions during the two hours we were out investigating.

First, the police asked us to maintain two metres between us and then followed us for several metres until a patrol car asked us for our papers on a street corner.

On the way back, two other patrol cars stopped us to double-check our papers — one of the police officers was the one who had stopped us at the very beginning of the evening. Did he follow us? Did he want to check our two-metre distancing?

Despite this, he never mentioned the two-metre distance between us again!

This is what Montreal is like in January 2022, where we unfortunately have to show our papers in order to be outside our homes past 10 o'clock at night!

Lincoln, Guillaume, moi-même ainsi que Yanky avons enquêté sur le couvre-feu à Montréal. Cette soirée-la, nous avons demandé aux gens — qui étaient présents dans les rues après le couvre-feu — ce qu’ils pensaient de cette mesure et si cela affectait leur vie en général.

Si la tendance se maintient, le couvre-feu va-t-il encore être réimposé l’année prochaine? Voir la réponse des gens fut très touchant, de voir à quel point cette mesure crée de l’anxiété et de la pression sur les travailleurs de nuit comme dans le milieu de la restauration, les taxis et bien autres secteurs.

Nous avons eu trois interactions policières étalées sur les deux heures ou nous avons enquêté à l’extérieur. Premièrement, les policiers nous ont demandé de garder le deux mètres entre nous, pour ensuite nous suivre sur plusieurs mètres jusqu’à ce qu’une voiture de police nous demande nos papiers au coin d’une rue.

Sur le chemin du retour, deux voitures de patrouille nous ont accosté afin de revérifier nos papiers — un des policiers était celui qui nous avait intercepté au tout début de la soirée.

Nous a-t-il suivis? Voulait-il vérifier notre deux mètres de distanciation?

Malgré tout, il n’a jamais reparlé du respect du deux mètres entre nous!

Voici ce qu'est Montréal en janvier 2022, où l’on doit malheureusement montrer nos papiers afin d’être a l’extérieur de notre domicile passé 22 heures!