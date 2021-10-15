Police support the state over you | Michael Malice with Ezra Levant

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen some astoundingly egregious abuses of power from police officers around the world. From spectacularly arresting Christian pastors, to assaulting peaceful protestors, to now visiting a man at his home, in the middle of the night, to question him about a protest social media post he made six months ago.

Michael Malice (@MichaelMalice on Twitter) joined a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the nature of policing and these abuses of police power that we have seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the nature of police, Michael told Ezra:

How much money would Justin Trudeau have to pay you to knock on your neighbour's door and ask them where they were six months ago? How much money would Erin O'Toole have to pay you to have a job where people snitch on their neighbours because they were at a protest, and it's your role in the middle of the night to show up and knock on their door with a gun in your pocket? This has nothing to do with police corruption, this is the nature of policing in itself. Conservatives historically have backed the blue— the blue does not back you, they back the state, and that is their only interest.

