Richmond Police thwart Fourth of July mass shooting, arrest two illegal aliens

Police in Richmond, Virginia say they have thwarted a potential mass shooting that was being plotted by two illegal aliens following a successful tip from a “hero citizen” who informed authorities of the scheme.

According to Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith on Wednesday, the “hero citizen,” who was identified as a woman, contacted police after overhearing a conversation between the two illegal aliens, 52-year-old Julio Alvarado-Dubon and 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, who allegedly planned to carry out a mass shooting in the city, Fox News reported.

The two individuals were charged with being non-U.S. citizens in possession of a gun after police uncovered the plot that the duo had cooked up to carry out at Richmond’s annual Fourth of July celebration.

Both suspects are currently being held at Richmond City Jail with no bond.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, the police chief said officers investigated Alvarado-Dubon following the tip. Police investigated the claim and found him to be in possession of two rifles, a handgun, and 223 rounds of ammunition. Alvarado-Dubon was arrested on July 1, while Balacarcel was placed under surveillance and later arrested on the same charges Tuesday.

“There’s no telling how many lives this citizen hero saves from one phone call,” Smith said. “One phone call saved numerous lives on the Fourth of July.”

Police did not provide a motive for the planned attack.

The chief addressed reports that one of the suspects had been previously deported several times only to re-enter the country illegally. Smith expressed frustration that any illegal alien could continue to break the law and have an opportunity to carry out mass murder.

The arrest of the first suspect came days before a gunman in Highland Park, Illinois carried out a deadly attack, killing seven people and wounding dozens more.