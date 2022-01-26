Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

Politicians and the mainstream media can no longer ignore the trucker freedom covoy

  • By Rebel News
  • January 26, 2022
  • News Analysis

The story of the day is the story of the year: the trucker convoy, which is converging on Ottawa from around the country.

In yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra goes through some of the on-the-ground work done by our chief videographer Mocha Bezirgan, who is accompanied on this trip by a new intern, Selene.

We'll also talk about how the media is ignoring the fact that the organizer of the convoy's GoFundMe, Tamara Lich, is a Métis woman, and about how Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra is characterizing the convoy.

The truckers have raised millions through GoFundMe to help them fight back against the vaccine passports and take a stand for freedom. 

As tens of thousands gather alongside them, it's evident that neither politicians nor the mainstream media can avoid reporting on the story. 

If you want to support our on-the-ground live coverage to help us cover our costs please visit ConvoyReports.com.

This is only an excerpt of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode become a RebelNews+ subscriber.

COVID Vaccines COVID Passports News Analysis Convoy Reports
