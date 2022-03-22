Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Politicized police crack down on Calgary freedom protest

Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discussed the police crackdown at the scene of the Calgary freedom rally this past weekend, where several arrests were made by Calgary Police.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 22, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discussed the police crackdown at the scene of the Calgary freedom rally this past weekend, where several arrests were made by Calgary Police. 

Both the freedom rally and a counter-protest demonstration were taking place in Calgary on Saturday, following a court injunction which placed restrictions on protesting in the city.

Be sure to join Rebel News LIVE every weekday at 12 p.m. E.T. / 10:00 a.m. M.T., alongside occasional special live broadcasts.

Click here to sign up for notifications so you never miss a Rebel livestream.

Alberta Protests Canada Police Calgary News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.