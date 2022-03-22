Politicized police crack down on Calgary freedom protest

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discussed the police crackdown at the scene of the Calgary freedom rally this past weekend, where several arrests were made by Calgary Police.

Both the freedom rally and a counter-protest demonstration were taking place in Calgary on Saturday, following a court injunction which placed restrictions on protesting in the city.

