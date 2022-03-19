BREAKING: 'Several arrests' made at competing Calgary protests
Calgary police announced 'several arrests' were made at the 'United For Freedom' and counter-protest rallies that were held.
Multiple arrests have been made at the freedom rally and counter-protest demonstrations in Calgary today, following a court an injunction which placed restrictions on protesting in the city.
Earlier in the week, Calgary's city council voted 13-2 in favour of sending a letter to the police commission ask officers to prioritize bystanders and businesses in the downtown core. An injunction forbidding the blocking of traffic on roads and sidewalks, walking on the road and restricting pedestrians accessing amenities was granted. It also placed a ban on using parks in a way that may disrupt others' use, as well as a noise restriction barring the unnecessary use of horns or other noise-making devices.
Calgary police confirmed 'several arrests' were made at Central Memorial Park in a statement posted to Twitter.
Several arrests have occurred. Enforcement is ongoing in Central Memorial Park. Details will be released at the conclusion of the event. Police are working to keep the two groups apart. pic.twitter.com/jGEWDB95kn— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 19, 2022
Rebel News reporter Syd Fizzard documented the tense situation last week when a group of counter-protesters became engaged with the weekly “United For Freedom” rally. While covering this week's events, Fizzard was handed a notice of the injunction by police.
Police in downtown Calgary are handing out the injunction applied for by the City, in advance of the freedom rally.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 19, 2022
Full report soon at https://t.co/69LmwLemGF pic.twitter.com/Hv4FcXkveD
Despite a request not to gather from police, both groups showed up.
Counter protesters have arrived. The police have created a line to break up the 2 groups. pic.twitter.com/MhhdwPUStu— K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022
Calgary freedom rally gathers despite injunction and heavy police presence.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 19, 2022
Full Report soon at https://t.co/69LmwLemGF pic.twitter.com/FVzp1U05Gb
Anti mandate protesters have arrived at City Hall here in Calgary.— K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022
Gathering at City Hall does not breach the Injuction that prohibits unnecessary use of parks. pic.twitter.com/cQquUcsuWk
One speaker from the freedom rally side tried to encourage the crowd to adhere to the orders of the injunction, as the demonstration shifted to city hall in an attempt to comply with the rules.
Police have informed the protesters their priority today is arrests.— K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022
In response the protesters are making their way to City Hall, which is not a park and doesn't breach the court ordered Injuction. pic.twitter.com/cLuzc1aDWn
Calgary freedom rally changes course, heads to city hall instead of regular route.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 19, 2022
Full report soon at https://t.co/69LmwLvY5f pic.twitter.com/jVNk3JtupJ
Eventually, officers moved to enforce the court order.
Police have moved in, splitting the protest up. pic.twitter.com/AeLtLKTqeD— K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022
Officers began making arrests at Central Memorial Park after an incident between members of the opposition protests. One officer can be seen aggressively shoving two counter-protesters to the ground when charging onto the scene.
Fight broke out between ‘freedom rally’ and Antifa in Calgary.— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) March 19, 2022
Multiple people were arrested from both sides. The Memorial Park is under total police control now.
Small number of protesters are still here but the violence has died out. Check out https://t.co/Apz9xO8v9h for more pic.twitter.com/v4eQQruzmU
After 2 years of peaceful protests, a fight broke out after antifa members attacked a anti mandate protester. pic.twitter.com/rkxtswewPf— K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022
Police then began pushing the protesters out of the park and onto the sidewalk.
Police are now slowly pushing the anti mandate protesters out of the park.— K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022
There was also an arrest for unknown reasons, on the anti mandate protest side. pic.twitter.com/nLJTmalbrb
Police have pushed anti mandate protesters out of the park to the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/UEE21DSQCz— K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022
Just before 6 p.m., Calgary police announced the enforcement had come to an end at Central Memorial Park.
The police operation at Central Memorial Park has concluded. More details about enforcement will be released shortly.— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 19, 2022
