BREAKING: 'Several arrests' made at competing Calgary protests

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

Multiple arrests have been made at the freedom rally and counter-protest demonstrations in Calgary today, following a court an injunction which placed restrictions on protesting in the city.

Earlier in the week, Calgary's city council voted 13-2 in favour of sending a letter to the police commission ask officers to prioritize bystanders and businesses in the downtown core. An injunction forbidding the blocking of traffic on roads and sidewalks, walking on the road and restricting pedestrians accessing amenities was granted. It also placed a ban on using parks in a way that may disrupt others' use, as well as a noise restriction barring the unnecessary use of horns or other noise-making devices.

Calgary police confirmed 'several arrests' were made at Central Memorial Park in a statement posted to Twitter.

Several arrests have occurred. Enforcement is ongoing in Central Memorial Park. Details will be released at the conclusion of the event. Police are working to keep the two groups apart. pic.twitter.com/jGEWDB95kn — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 19, 2022

Rebel News reporter Syd Fizzard documented the tense situation last week when a group of counter-protesters became engaged with the weekly “United For Freedom” rally. While covering this week's events, Fizzard was handed a notice of the injunction by police.

Police in downtown Calgary are handing out the injunction applied for by the City, in advance of the freedom rally.



Full report soon at https://t.co/69LmwLemGF pic.twitter.com/Hv4FcXkveD — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 19, 2022

Despite a request not to gather from police, both groups showed up.

Counter protesters have arrived. The police have created a line to break up the 2 groups. pic.twitter.com/MhhdwPUStu — K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022

Calgary freedom rally gathers despite injunction and heavy police presence.



Full Report soon at https://t.co/69LmwLemGF pic.twitter.com/FVzp1U05Gb — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 19, 2022

Anti mandate protesters have arrived at City Hall here in Calgary.



Gathering at City Hall does not breach the Injuction that prohibits unnecessary use of parks. pic.twitter.com/cQquUcsuWk — K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022

One speaker from the freedom rally side tried to encourage the crowd to adhere to the orders of the injunction, as the demonstration shifted to city hall in an attempt to comply with the rules.

Police have informed the protesters their priority today is arrests.



In response the protesters are making their way to City Hall, which is not a park and doesn't breach the court ordered Injuction. pic.twitter.com/cLuzc1aDWn — K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022

Calgary freedom rally changes course, heads to city hall instead of regular route.



Full report soon at https://t.co/69LmwLvY5f pic.twitter.com/jVNk3JtupJ — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 19, 2022

Eventually, officers moved to enforce the court order.

Police have moved in, splitting the protest up. pic.twitter.com/AeLtLKTqeD — K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022

Officers began making arrests at Central Memorial Park after an incident between members of the opposition protests. One officer can be seen aggressively shoving two counter-protesters to the ground when charging onto the scene.

Fight broke out between ‘freedom rally’ and Antifa in Calgary.



Multiple people were arrested from both sides. The Memorial Park is under total police control now.



Small number of protesters are still here but the violence has died out. Check out https://t.co/Apz9xO8v9h for more pic.twitter.com/v4eQQruzmU — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) March 19, 2022

After 2 years of peaceful protests, a fight broke out after antifa members attacked a anti mandate protester. pic.twitter.com/rkxtswewPf — K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022

Police then began pushing the protesters out of the park and onto the sidewalk.

Police are now slowly pushing the anti mandate protesters out of the park.



There was also an arrest for unknown reasons, on the anti mandate protest side. pic.twitter.com/nLJTmalbrb — K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022

Police have pushed anti mandate protesters out of the park to the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/UEE21DSQCz — K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) March 19, 2022

Just before 6 p.m., Calgary police announced the enforcement had come to an end at Central Memorial Park.