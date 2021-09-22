“Politics at its worst”: Spencer Fernando on Erin O'Toole

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Spencer Fernando (@SpencerFernando on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about the Conservative Party's election strategy.

Here's a bit of what Spencer had to say:

“The thing with O'Toole is he completely buys into the Liberal world view, and then wants to make a few tweaks. And I think that's the problem he has, right? “So he's constantly apologizing for the Conservative Party. He's constantly saying he needs to change. He moves all the policy towards the Liberals, and towards the left, and he's obviously going to keep doing that, right? “So the carbon tax — I mean, it's not courageous to betray a promise and a pledge you've made to multiple people, multiple organizations — things you said in the leadership race, betray your membership, you know, lie to people. “There's nothing courageous about that.”

