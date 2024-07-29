Poll: Black Americans prioritize medical skill over wokeness

The practice of medical professionals introducing themselves with pronouns was met with skepticism by nearly half of the respondents. 48.2% reported feeling less comfortable with healthcare providers who adopt this approach, while 33.7% said it would not affect their comfort level.

Benita Cotton-Orr, a senior fellow at Do No Harm, commented on the findings: "Our polling proves that the ideologues pushing nonsensical identity politics in medicine are out of touch with the very people they claim to speak for. Black Americans are rejecting the push to redefine race and gender in medicine in furtherance of a progressive political agenda."

The survey also highlighted that competence remains the primary concern for black patients. Over 88% of respondents stated that a medical professional's skill is more important than their race.

Cotton-Orr emphasized the importance of these findings, stating, "Prioritizing medical excellence for patients' individual needs is the only way to restore the trust that has been eroded."