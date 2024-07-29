Poll: Black Americans prioritize medical skill over wokeness
The majority of black Americans prefer traditional terminology and prioritize competence over identity politics in healthcare.
A recent poll conducted by Ingram Market Research for Do No Harm has unveiled a significant disconnect between the medical community's adoption of gender-neutral language and the preferences of African American patients. The survey, which sampled 500 black adults, indicates a strong preference for traditional medical terminology over newer, gender-inclusive alternatives, reports the Daily Wire.
The poll found that an overwhelming 93% of black adults prefer the term "mother" to "birthing person," a phrase increasingly used by some medical practitioners adhering to progressive gender theory. This preference was consistent across genders, with 91% of women and 94.9% of men favoring the traditional term.
Similarly, 93.6% of respondents expressed a preference for "breastfeeding" over the gender-neutral alternative "chestfeeding." The survey also revealed that 63.5% of participants would be less likely to trust medical professionals who use terms like "birthing person" or "people with uteruses" instead of "mother."
The practice of medical professionals introducing themselves with pronouns was met with skepticism by nearly half of the respondents. 48.2% reported feeling less comfortable with healthcare providers who adopt this approach, while 33.7% said it would not affect their comfort level.
Benita Cotton-Orr, a senior fellow at Do No Harm, commented on the findings: "Our polling proves that the ideologues pushing nonsensical identity politics in medicine are out of touch with the very people they claim to speak for. Black Americans are rejecting the push to redefine race and gender in medicine in furtherance of a progressive political agenda."
The survey also highlighted that competence remains the primary concern for black patients. Over 88% of respondents stated that a medical professional's skill is more important than their race.
Cotton-Orr emphasized the importance of these findings, stating, "Prioritizing medical excellence for patients' individual needs is the only way to restore the trust that has been eroded."
- By Ezra Levant
