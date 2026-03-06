Poll finds Canadians disapprove floor crossing, but still support Carney Liberals

A recent poll from Ipsos conducted for Global News found that a majority of Canadians feel MPs who cross the floor should face an immediate byelection, following Edmonton Riverbend MP Matt Jeneroux's defection to the Liberals.

Despite the disapproval coming after Jeneroux became the third Conservative MP to switch sides in the House of Commons, support still remains strong for Mark Carney's Liberals.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini shared their thoughts on what the findings reveal.

“This is why those podcasters asked about Canadians' psyche,” Tamara said, referring to a question about the Freedom Convoy asked to Pierre Poilievre on the “Triggernometry” podcast.

“I just don't understand this,” remarked Sheila, noting the conflicting responses to floor crossing, support for the Liberals and the opposition to another federal election.

A requirement to hold a byelection “seems fair” and “makes sense,” said Tamara, adding floor crossing undermines voters' intentions.

“This is why Western Canada wants to separate,” Sheila said of the 37% of respondents who said floor crossing increased their support for the Carney government. “It's just crazy.”

“Canadians don't seem to know whether they're coming or going, including our elected officials,” sighed Tamara.

“They look around and they're like: 'this country's falling apart. You know what we should do is just vote harder for the Liberals, who have caused it to fall apart for the last 11 years,'” replied Sheila.

“It doesn't make any sense. Get help, Canadians. I say that lovingly.”