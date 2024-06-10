POLL: Majority of Americans support mass deportation of illegal aliens

A recent poll has revealed that nearly two in three Americans support the mass deportation of illegal immigrants, leaving CBS "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan struggling to digest the numbers.

According to the survey, 62% of all Americans back "in principle, a new government program to deport all undocumented immigrants living in the US illegally," with support coming from both former President Donald Trump's supporters and some Democrats.

During a segment on Sunday, CBS News pollster Anthony Salvanto presented the figures to Brennan, who appeared incredulous at the results. Brennan remarked that the Biden administration "has already deported or repatriated more people in the past year than any year since 2010," citing a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement report showing that the agency deported 142,000 undocumented migrants in fiscal year 2023.

Brennan also commented on reports that Trump plans a massive immigration crackdown should he win a second term, including removals of undocumented immigrants that would bypass process hearings. Trump has vowed to deliver the "largest mass deportation effort" in American history if he returns to office next year.

Questioning the practicality and legality of such measures, Brennan said, "It doesn't seem practical, in some sense, to round up children. And then we know that the courts have questioned whether local authorities would have the ability to do it. And federal authorities don't have the resources. So what exactly do people think they're supporting?"

Salvanto attributed the support for mass deportations to a general sentiment that "the system as a whole is not working," describing it as "part of that reaction against it."

Since Biden took office in early 2021, an estimated 7.2 million undocumented migrants have crossed into the US, according to a Fox News analysis.

Last week, the Biden administration announced a "crackdown" that would bar asylum for undocumented migrants who cross into the country if illegal crossings exceed 2,500 per day for seven consecutive days. However, even if fully enforced, this order would still allow at least 1.8 million asylum seekers into America each year.

Despite the purported "crackdown," a video taken by The New York Post shows hundreds of migrants from China and Turkey crossing the border unhindered into California. The all-time record for immigration stops was set in fiscal year 2023, with more than 3.2 million people apprehended, while Border Patrol encounters with illegal migrants were significantly lower under Trump's administration.