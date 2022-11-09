Poll reveals how Victorians really felt about harsh lockdowns

More than half of Victorians believe the State’s Covid lockdown was too long and too restrictive, a new poll has found.

The Freshwater Strategy survey of 1000 Victorians comes just weeks before Dan Andrews goes to the polls seeking a third term as Premier.

Andrews oversaw the longest lockdown in the world, outside of China, with Melbourne residents restricted for 262 days.

Freshwater Strategy director Dr Michael Turner told radio station 3AW that opinions about the lockdown had changed dramatically in the past couple of years.

He said 70 per cent of Victorians had supported harsh lockdowns in 2020 and 60 per cent still favoured them in 2021.

But the most recent polling had found public sentiment had shifted with 59 per cent of people now believing the government’s actions went too far.

“It is a sea change of public opinion at the time,” he said.

Not everyone believed the lockdowns were too tough, though. Eight per cent of Victorians said the lockdowns did not last long enough and should have been even more restrictive.