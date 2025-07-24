Poll shows majority of Canadians think Canada continues letting in too many immigrants

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a new poll that shows Canadians still believe that Canada is bringing in too many immigrants.

The poll, conducted by Leger for the Association for Canadian Studies and the Metropolis Institute, found that over 60% of Canadians think the country is letting in too many immigrants.

The results come despite Prime Minister Mark Carney pledging to reduce immigration to sustainable levels during his campaign.

"It could be all the scam universities," said Sheila about the reasoning behind the low trust Canadians have for recent immigrants. "It could be the people lying about being refugees, why people don't trust newcomers."

Sheila went on: "Like the broken system is fostering even more division ... this poll found that 57% of immigrants also agree that there are too many immigrants."

According to government data, Canada is expected to allow 395,000 permanent residents into Canada in 2025 and nearly 675,000 temporary residents.

“While most observers attribute the persistent concern with the numbers of refugees to economic concerns and housing challenges, the survey looks at the extent to which Canadians trust immigrants and refugees and finds that amongst those Canadians who feel that there are too many immigrants, the level of trust in refugees is especially low,” reads an analysis that accompanied the poll, according to the National Post.