Poll shows majority of Canadians think Canada continues letting in too many immigrants
The Leger poll found that only 42% of Canadians view immigrants as trustworthy, while only 36% of Canadians viewed refugees as trustworthy.
On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a new poll that shows Canadians still believe that Canada is bringing in too many immigrants.
The poll, conducted by Leger for the Association for Canadian Studies and the Metropolis Institute, found that over 60% of Canadians think the country is letting in too many immigrants.
The results come despite Prime Minister Mark Carney pledging to reduce immigration to sustainable levels during his campaign.
"It could be all the scam universities," said Sheila about the reasoning behind the low trust Canadians have for recent immigrants. "It could be the people lying about being refugees, why people don't trust newcomers."
Sheila went on: "Like the broken system is fostering even more division ... this poll found that 57% of immigrants also agree that there are too many immigrants."
According to government data, Canada is expected to allow 395,000 permanent residents into Canada in 2025 and nearly 675,000 temporary residents.
“While most observers attribute the persistent concern with the numbers of refugees to economic concerns and housing challenges, the survey looks at the extent to which Canadians trust immigrants and refugees and finds that amongst those Canadians who feel that there are too many immigrants, the level of trust in refugees is especially low,” reads an analysis that accompanied the poll, according to the National Post.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-24 21:33:06 -0400We don’t need freeloader immigrants. Canada used to take only valuable immigrants who applied legally. Since Justin turdeau, people have flooded into our country and gamed the system.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-07-24 21:08:52 -0400My parents and I came over from Europe in the mid-1950s. Back then, the Canadian economy was booming and there weren’t enough workers to fill the available jobs. The government went overseas to recruit skilled tradesmen and professionals.
The point is that the immigrants during that time were needed by the country.