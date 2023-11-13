New polling actually asks Canadians what they hate about Trudeau

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on November 10, 2023.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a recent poll by Abacus Data showing the Liberal Party getting absolutely trounced by the Conservatives.

The full title of the poll is: "Poilievre’s Conservatives lead by 13 over Liberals. A deep dive on why more than half of Canadians have a negative impression of Justin Trudeau".

Ezra broke down the 'deep dive,' including federal voting intention by region and by age. The Liberals currently trail Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives in every region of Canada, and in every age group.

As a Liberal-connected pollster, Abacus has some interest in problem-solving for Prime Minister Trudeau. Some of the most interesting data revealed in the poll came from voters who swung Liberal in 2021 — just two years ago — but now have a negative opinion of the PM. Of those, a whopping 77% now say they are tired of Trudeau; 91% find him inauthentic and phony.

While barely half of those Liberal voters think Trudeau still wants the job, Ezra believes he wants to cling to his post. "I think he still wants the job. I think he really has no other job to go to."