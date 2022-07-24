Protests expected at Pope Francis's visit to Edmonton to meet with Indigenous people

On last Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Adam Soos to discuss Pope Francis's visit to Edmonton, Alberta, which is set to begin this Sunday, July 24.

Protests are expected as a result of the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system. Adam noted the differences between protesters genuinely affected by the events of the past, versus those who are just looking to burn it all down.

Keep checking for updates at PopeReports.com, where Rebel News will be covering the Pope's visit across Canada.

This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.